Estonia Warns Citizens Against Travel to Russia Amid Possible Border Closure

By AFP
Estonian soldiers near the Baltic country's border with Russia. Valda Kalnina / EPA / TASS

Estonia on Thursday warned its citizens against "any travel" to Russia, suggesting that it may temporarily close the border with its eastern neighbor amid an influx of asylum seekers on the Russian-Finnish border.

Estonia shares a 333-kilometer-long border with Russia, along which six checkpoints are currently open.

But the Baltic country's foreign ministry said in a statement that it "could close its border crossing points temporarily at very short notice due to potential migration pressure" coming from Russia.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on Thursday told reporters it was "clearly recommended not to travel to Russia anymore."

"If Estonia temporarily closes its border, those who are in Russia at the time won't be able to get back," Tsahkna added.

The foreign ministry in Tallinn has advised Estonians "to consider the need to remain in Russia and return to Estonia if possible."

Earlier this week, Finland announced the closure of its last border crossing with Russia due to a surge in undocumented migrants, claiming it was a hybrid attack orchestrated by Moscow.

