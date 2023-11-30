Estonia Warns Citizens Against Travel to Russia Amid Possible Border Closure

Estonia on Thursday warned its citizens against "any travel" to Russia, suggesting that it may temporarily close the border with its eastern neighbor amid an influx of asylum seekers on the Russian-Finnish border.

Estonia shares a 333-kilometer-long border with Russia, along which six checkpoints are currently open.

But the Baltic country's foreign ministry said in a statement that it "could close its border crossing points temporarily at very short notice due to potential migration pressure" coming from Russia.