Finland to Close Last Border Crossing With Russia

Finland's prime minister said Tuesday that the country will temporarily close its last border crossing with Russia following an influx of migrants that Helsinki claims is a "hybrid operation" orchestrated by Moscow.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said the closure would come into effect overnight between Wednesday and Thursday and last until Dec. 13.

The Nordic country, which shares a 1,340-kilometer-long border with Russia, saw a surge in undocumented migrants seeking asylum on its border with Russia this month.

Since the beginning of August, nearly 1,000 migrants have entered Finland without a visa through the eastern border crossing points.

"Finland is the target of a Russian hybrid operation. This is a matter of national security," Rantanen said.