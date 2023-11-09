Crimean Private Clinics Stop Providing Abortion Services

Private clinics in annexed Crimean have “voluntarily” stopped providing abortion services to patients, Kremlin-installed health officials on the peninsula said Thursday, amid growing concerns about a possible nationwide abortion ban.

Crimea’s Health Ministry was informed about the decision by the region’s private clinics to stop providing abortion services following a meeting with state officials and representatives from the Russian Orthodox Church.

“[At the meeting] the heads of private clinics were asked to make their contribution toward improving [Russia’s] demographic situation,” Crimea’s Kremlin-installed Health Minister Konstantin Skorupsky wrote on the Russian social media website VKontakte.

“Thus, artificial termination of pregnancy in Crimea will be provided only in state medical institutions,” he added.