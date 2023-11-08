Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian University to Train ‘Social Media Police’ for Fighting Online Extremism

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s leading management university has launched an undergraduate program to train experts who can monitor and detect “extremism” online, the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia reported Wednesday.

Backed by Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee, the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) program aims to train future media managers as well as spokespersons for government ministries and state-owned companies, the publication writes.

“‘Media security officers’ will be tasked with combating the propaganda of terrorism, criminal culture, teenage suicide and insulting religious feelings,” head of the program Lidiya Malygina told Izvestia.

Graduates will receive a bachelor’s degree in “Media Support of State Interests and National Security,” as well as one of three specializations that focus on cyberbullying or stalking, piracy and extremism.

Izvestia did not specify whether graduates would earn a police rank after completing the program.

According to the outlet, demand is expected to be high for the program since Russian authorities have been detecting and blocking a growing number of “illegal” and “destructive” materials online. 

Read more about: Extremism

Read more

Social media

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

Contestants submitted photographs of themselves giving Nazi salutes, posing in front of swastikas and displaying other Nazi insignia.
Religion

Russian Blogger Gets Suspended Sentence for 'Extremist' Religious Joke

Last year, Russia blacklisted two videos in which Ilya Davydov jokes about the Quran.
Telegram

Russia’s ‘Big Brother’ Law Enters Into Force

Controversial anti-terror legislation requiring storage of people's communications entered into force on Sunday
Social media

Russian Activist Faces 1.5 Years in Jail for Internet Memes

Russian internet users have been increasingly targeted with prison sentences for social media activity since 2015.