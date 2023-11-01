Three Russians Arrested in New York for Shipping Arms Components

Three Russian nationals were arrested Tuesday in New York for evading U.S. sanctions on the shipping of dual-use electronic components to Russia.

Nikolay Golstev, 37, and his wife, Kristina Puzyreva, 32 — both Russian-Canadian citizens — were arrested along with their alleged partner Salimdzhon Nariddinov, 52, who has Russian-Tajik citizenship.

The trio is accused of evading sanctions by sending "over 300 shipments of restricted items, valued at approximately $10 million, to the Russian battlefield," according to Ivan Arvelo, special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The federal prosecutor's office for the Eastern District of New York said that "more than $1.1 million in proceeds" had also been seized Tuesday from domestic bank accounts.