Russian-Dutch Businessman Jailed 18 Months for Sanctions Violations

A court in the Netherlands has sentenced a dual Russian-Dutch citizen to 18 months in jail for violating EU sanctions by selling computer chips to companies linked to Russia's defense sector.

The Rotterdam District Court said Tuesday that the unidentified businessman exported dual-use electronic goods to companies “closely related to” Russia’s arms and defense industry.

Dutch law prohibits the release of a defendant’s identity during trials, and the court’s statement only mentions that the man was born in Russia and had been dealing in microchips and electronic goods for six years.

“After the sanctions were declared [on Feb. 25, 2022], the defendant’s ‘business model’ was to evade these sanctions,” the court said.