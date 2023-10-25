Kremlin to Raffle Apartments, Trips to Boost Putin’s Popularity Ahead of 2024 Election – Meduza

The Kremlin plans to boost President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating ahead of next year's elections by launching a nationwide lottery among Russian families, the independent news website Meduza reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

A source close to the Kremlin, two high-ranking regional officials and a senior United Russia ruling party member described the lottery — dubbed “It’s a Family Thing” — as a “background project” to Russia’s presidential race.

“It’s essentially an indirect campaign and propaganda to fill the information space in order to lead people to the right choice [of voting for Putin],” an unnamed political strategist told Meduza.

“Such background projects help expand social optimism,” the strategist added, explaining that “It’s a Family Thing” aims to show Russia is moving in the right direction despite the economic strains placed on the country by the war in Ukraine and Western sanctions.

Putin is soon expected to announce his bid to seek re-election after widely criticized constitutional changes made in 2020 allow him to run for a fifth and sixth term in office.