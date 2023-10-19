Russia's Lavrov Slams 'Dangerous' U.S. Policy on North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday slammed U.S. policy towards North Korea as "dangerous" during a visit to Pyongyang, while touting the "new, strategic level" of relations between Moscow and the nuclear-armed state.

The veteran envoy's two-day visit is expected to lay the groundwork for a future trip to the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was invited by leader Kim Jong Un last month at a high-profile summit in Russia's Far East.

"Like our North Korean friends, we are seriously worried about the intensification of military activity of the United States, Japan and South Korea in the region and by Washington's policies ... we oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line," Lavrov told journalists, Russian news agencies reported.

"We oppose this unconstructive and dangerous line," he said, adding the U.S. was placing "strategic infrastructure, including nuclear elements," in the region without elaborating.

In the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year, Seoul has moved to strengthen its security relationship with traditional ally the United States while entering a new trilateral defense arrangement that also includes Japan.

Seoul and Washington have staged joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and U.S. strategic assets, while an American nuclear-armed submarine in July made a South Korean port call for the first time in decades.

A B-52 bomber capable of carrying a nuclear payload currently sits at Cheongju Airport, about 100 kilometers south of Seoul, marking the first time one has landed in the country since at least 2000.

But North Korea's relationship with Russia has also been tightening, Lavrov said Thursday.

"After the landmark summit ... we can say confidently that relations have reached a qualitatively new, strategic level," Lavrov reportedly told North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at a meeting.