​​Ukraine Reports Fewer Russian Attacks on Avdiivka as Moscow's Losses Mount

Russian forces have scaled back their offensive on the frontline city of Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military said Wednesday as analysts documented heavy Russian losses in its major push for the Donetsk region stronghold.

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces has reported at least 15 or more daily Russian attacks on Avdiivka since Russian troops closed in on the industrial city last week.

The general staff said Ukrainian soldiers fought off 10 Russian attacks on Tuesday and five on Wednesday.

Avdiivka’s military administration chief Vitaly Barabash said the lull indicates that Russia’s army has “run out of breath” and “the situation has stabilized.”

“But it’s not over yet,” Barabash told Ukrainian television. “Shelling and small arms fire continue around the clock, so the situation remains very hot.”

“I can say for sure that this is the largest offensive that has ever been launched against Avdiivka since the war began in 2014.”

Russia has lost five times more military equipment than Ukraine in its week-long assault on Avdiivka, the Russian investigative outlet Agentstvo said Tuesday, citing the open-source project Oryx.