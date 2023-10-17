Russian Meat Producer Faces Criminal Probe After 'Appalling' Waste Leak Threatens Locals, Baikal

A pork plant in Russia’s republic of Buryatia is expected to come under federal investigation after a manure storage pit burst, sending mass amounts of animal waste flowing into local waterways and threatening an “environmental disaster.”

On Oct. 12, a malfunction at the East Siberian pork facility caused huge amounts of manure waste to flow into the Uda, a local stream that feeds into the Selenga River, which in turn flows into Lake Baikal, the world's largest body of fresh water and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has ordered a criminal investigation into the manure storage burst at the pork plant, which is owned by meat producer Sibagro, media reported Tuesday.

Though regional prosecutors reported that the manure leak had been fixed three days after the incident, workers initially tried to cover up traces of the accident and blamed the weather for the breach.

“The organization's employees attempted to conceal the contamination, and the mentioned rivers are a source of drinking water for nearby settlements,” the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said on its Telegram channel on Monday. “Local residents fear that this could lead to an environmental disaster.”