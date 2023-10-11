Russian Prosecutors Demand Fine for Memorial Co-Chair Over Anti-War Statements

Russian prosecutors on Wednesday requested a fine of 250,000 rubles ($2,500) for veteran rights campaigner Oleg Orlov as he stood trial for criticizing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Orlov, who serves as co-chair of the Memorial human rights group, was charged with repeatedly discrediting Russia's military over his public opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Under wartime censorship laws, the charges can carry up to five years in prison.

But instead of jail time, state prosecutors sought to fine the 70-year-old due to mitigating circumstances, including his old age and testimony by his supporters.