Russian Court Fines Memorial Co-Chair for 'Discrediting' Army

A Russian court on Wednesday fined veteran rights campaigner Oleg Orlov 150,000 rubles ($1,500) for “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces.

Orlov, who serves as co-chair of the Memorial human rights group, was found guilty of repeatedly “discrediting” Russia's military over his public opposition to the war in Ukraine.

Under wartime censorship laws, the charges can carry up to five years in prison.

But instead of jail time, state prosecutors sought to only fine the 70-year-old due to mitigating circumstances, including his old age and testimony by his supporters.

Orlov said he would appeal Wednesday's court verdict, which he called "illegal" and "unjust."