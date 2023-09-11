Ukraine Says Regained Control of Black Sea Oil Platform

Kyiv said Monday its forces had recaptured an oil and gas drilling platform in the Black Sea that had been controlled by Moscow since 2015.

The platform is roughly halfway between the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula and the coast of Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region.

"Ukraine regains control of the so-called Boyka Towers (platform)," Kyiv's military intelligence said in a statement.

It said it had established control of drilling platforms and rigs in what it called a "unique operation."