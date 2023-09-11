Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Regained Control of Black Sea Oil Platform

By AFP
Social media

Kyiv said Monday its forces had recaptured an oil and gas drilling platform in the Black Sea that had been controlled by Moscow since 2015.

The platform is roughly halfway between the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula and the coast of Ukraine's southwestern Odesa region.

"Ukraine regains control of the so-called Boyka Towers (platform)," Kyiv's military intelligence said in a statement.

It said it had established control of drilling platforms and rigs in what it called a "unique operation."

"During one phase of the operation, a battle took place between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Su-30 fighter jet," it said, claiming that Moscow's plane was "hit and forced to retreat."

It released a video of boats circulating around the oil and gas platform, before its troops are seen firing into the air.

Russia annexed Crimea and much of the surrounding waters in 2014, and has accused Ukraine of trying to attack the rig before.

Ukraine and Russia have increased attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow pulled out of a key deal ensuring the safe navigation of cargo ships.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Black Sea

Read more

In depth

Putin and Erdogan to Meet in Attempt to Avoid Food Crisis, Black Sea Confrontation

A source close to the Russian Foreign Ministry told The Moscow Times that he hoped the leaders could reach an agreement, but admitted it would not be easy...
5 Min read
seeking to mediate

Erdogan to Visit Russia for Talks with Putin – Ankara

The Turkish president seeks to revive a deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea and to use it as a springboard for broader peace talks.
1 Min read
water warfare

Russian Fighter Jet Destroys Ukrainian Boat in Black Sea, Says Moscow

A Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet destroyed a “reconnaissance boat" belonging to Ukraine's armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
1 Min read
no passage

Russia Blocks Cargo Ship Over 'Explosives Traces'

The vessel was banned from crossing the Kerch Strait that leads to ports in occupied southern Ukraine and ordered to leave Russian waters.
1 Min read