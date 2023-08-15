Russia Fines Pro-War Ex-Military Intelligence Officer for 'Descrediting' Army

A former Russian military intelligence officer known for publically endorsing Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has been fined for “discrediting” the country’s armed forces, the independent news website Mediazona reported Tuesday.

The case against ex-GRU colonel Vladimir Kvachkov, 74, stands out as a rare example of Russia’s justice system targeting pro-war figures instead of dissenters who oppose the conflict.

While he supports the invasion, Mediazona notes that Kvachkov has regularly criticized Russia's leaders for limiting the campaign to a “special military operation” instead of declaring an all-out war against Ukraine.

“Accusing me, a Russian officer, of discrediting the armed forces is insulting to me,” Kvachkov said in a closing statement to the court, according to Mediazona.

“The armed forces are discredited by those who cannot wage war,” he added. “In my opinion, the following citizens discredit the armed forces: [President Vladimir] Putin, [Defense Minister Sergei] Shoigu, [Chief of General Staff Valery] Gerasimov.”