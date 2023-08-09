Russian Cinemas Screen Pirated Copies of ‘Barbie’

Russian movie theaters have begun showing pirated versions of the Warner Bros. blockbuster “Barbie,” media reported Wednesday, amid ongoing efforts to circumvent major Hollywood studios’ screening bans in Russia.

Russian film distributors adopted an illicit scheme last year by obtaining digital copies of movies shown in Kazakhstan via the messaging app Telegram — without permission from copyright owners.

Hollywood companies have since cracked down on Russia’s bootleg film distribution, initially preventing the country from experiencing the global frenzy of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” the Vedomosti business daily reported in July.

But a screen copy obtained from an illegal streaming website has found its way to an open-air movie theater in the Siberian city of Tyumen, according to the broadcaster RTVI.

“We just want to show movies and provide access to some entertainment in these harsh realities we’re in,” said the organizer of the Tyumen screening.