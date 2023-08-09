Powerful Blast at Optical Plant Near Moscow Triggers ‘Total Evacuation’

Updated with new injury count.

A powerful explosion ripped through an optical equipment factory outside Moscow, triggering a “total evacuation” from all nearby buildings, local authorities said Wednesday.

At least 35 people were injured, with four in serious condition, authorities told state media.

Plumes of smoke billowed high into the air from the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in the town of Sergiyev Posad, around 70 kilometers northeast of Moscow, according to video shared on social media.

Sergiyev Posad’s administration ordered a “total evacuation” of all plant buildings and workshops, according to its statement.

“There are a lot of buildings that had windows blown out,” it said on the messaging app Telegram.