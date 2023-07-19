Fire at Crimea Military Site Triggers Evacuations

A fire broke out early Wednesday at a military training area in annexed Crimea, triggering evacuations and cutting off traffic along a highway that leads to a key bridge сonnecting the peninsula to mainland Russia, Kremlin-installed authorities said.

Video posted on social media showed the military range engulfed in flames as explosive projectiles shot into the air.

Crimea’s Russia-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov said the fire occurred in the peninsula’s Kirovsky district, around 100 kilometers from the Crimea bridge that was damaged in a seaborne drone attack Monday.