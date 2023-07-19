Support The Moscow Times!
Fire at Crimea Military Site Triggers Evacuations

Wednesday's fire at the Crimea military training area. Social Media

A fire broke out early Wednesday at a military training area in annexed Crimea, triggering evacuations and cutting off traffic along a highway that leads to a key bridge сonnecting the peninsula to mainland Russia, Kremlin-installed authorities said.

Video posted on social media showed the military range engulfed in flames as explosive projectiles shot into the air. 

Crimea’s Russia-backed governor Sergei Aksyonov said the fire occurred in the peninsula’s Kirovsky district, around 100 kilometers from the Crimea bridge that was damaged in a seaborne drone attack Monday. 

Aksyonov said more than 2,000 residents in four Crimean settlements near the military training area were being evacuated. 

He did not mention whether anyone had been killed or injured in the fire, or what caused the blaze. 

Telegram channels believed to have links to Russian security services said the fire erupted at the training site’s missile depot.

The Russian army supplies its forces in southern Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions via the Crimean peninsula.

