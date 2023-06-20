Russia Jails Dual National for Fighting for Ukraine

Russia jailed a dual Ukrainian and Russian national for 16 years on Tuesday on terrorism-linked charges for fighting alongside Kyiv's forces in Ukraine.

A judge in a military court in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don handed down the ruling to a man named Denis Muryga, accusing him of fighting as part of Ukraine's Aidar battalion, Russian news agencies reported.

The unit is active around Bakhmut, a persistent hotspot of fighting in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin claimed to have annexed last year.