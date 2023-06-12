Russia Says Beat Back Ukraine Near Villages Claimed By Kyiv

Russia said Monday it had repelled Ukrainian attacks around several villages in the war-battered southeast of the country, contradicting earlier claims from Kyiv's forces that they had retaken the settlements.

The contradictory reports from Kyiv and Moscow come as analysts have said that Ukraine has launched a long-awaited counteroffensive with Western weapons in an aim to claw back territory occupied by Russian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Monday that Russian forces had fought back three Ukrainian assaults near Velyka Novosilka, a town in the eastern Donetsk region where Kyiv has claimed gains.

"Decisive actions of defending units — artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok grouping — repelled three enemy attacks," it said in a statement.