Russia Says Will 'Respond' After Iceland Embassy Closure

Russia on Saturday said it would "respond" after Iceland became the first country to suspend its embassy operations in Moscow.

"All of Reykjavik's anti-Russian actions will inevitably prompt a response," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing Iceland of "ruining" relations between the two countries.

"We will take this unfriendly decision into account when we establish our relations with Iceland in the future," the ministry added.

Iceland on Friday said it would suspend work at its embassy in Moscow as of August 1 and asked Russia to limit its operations in Reykjavik.