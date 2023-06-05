Ukraine Operates Sabotage Cells, Smuggles Drones in Russia – CNN

Kyiv has cultivated sabotage cells inside Russia and has started supplying them with Ukrainian-made drones, CNN reported Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources familiar with U.S. intelligence.

The noticeable increase in drone attacks on Russian soil — starting with an early May strike on the Kremlin — is likely “a culmination of months” of work, one of the sources was quoted as saying.

The cells are believed to be a mix of well-trained Ukrainian operatives and pro-Ukraine sympathizers.

Kyiv reportedly supplies its cell with drones via the “vast and very difficult to control” Russian-Ukrainian border.

As a result, CNN reported that U.S. officials believe the May 3 attack on the Kremlin was launched from within Russia.

Despite public criticism, U.S. and Western officials privately laud Ukraine’s cross-border attacks as a “smart military strategy that could divert Russian resources to protecting its own territory.”

Kyiv itself has not acknowledged any role in the attacks.