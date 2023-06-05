Russia Buys Back Military Parts Exported to Asia

Russia is reimporting parts for tanks and missiles previously sold to India and Myanmar, potentially to improve older weapons and equipment destined for use in Ukraine, the financial news outlet Nikkei Asia reported Monday.

According to customs clearance data analyzed by journalists, Russian defense industry manufacturers have been buying back equipment that they had previously produced and exported to foreign buyers in Asia.

For example, Uralvagonzavod, which manufactures tanks for the Russian military, imported $24 million worth of its own products from the Myanmar army in December 2022.

The reimported equipment included over 6,000 sighting telescopes and some 200 cameras for installation in tanks, which analysts who spoke to Nikkei Asia said could be used to modernize Russia’s old T-72 tanks currently sitting in storage.