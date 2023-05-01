Twitter Restricts Dmitry Medvedev's Account Over Offensive Poland Tweet

Twitter has restricted the English-language account of former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev for a post he made arguing that Poland "should not exist."

Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and an outspoken supporter of the war in Ukraine, wrote that Poland should not exist "as long as no one but Russophobes is in power there" adding that Ukraine was "full of Polish mercenaries who must be ruthlessly destroyed."

The tweet, which has now been hidden by moderators, was in reaction to the Polish state seizing a school from the Russian embassy in Warsaw.

According to Twitter's rules, until Medvedev deletes the offending post he will be unable to tweet, though he also has the option of appealing the removal request.