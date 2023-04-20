Russian Soldier Jailed for 10 Years Over Revenge Shooting

Russia has sentenced a soldier to 10 years in prison for the near-fatal shooting of his slain brother’s commander, according to a statement by the Sevastopol Garrison Court in annexed-Crimea.

Ismail Dzangiyev, 29, was convicted of shooting a platoon commander in the head whom he accused of causing his younger brother’s death, according to the Kommersant newspaper.

Zelimkhan Dzangiyev, 20, died in March, 2022, during an ambush in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which Russian forces seized late last spring during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commander, Staff Sergeant Yan Larionov, survived the shooting.

The Sevastopol court found Dzangiyev guilty of attempted murder and other military discipline offenses, according to the statement published Wednesday.

His defense team claimed during the trial that their client was in a state of shock, saying it plans to appeal the verdict.

Dzangiyev, who is from the republic of Ingushetia in the Russian North Caucasus, pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

The court ordered him to pay 400,000 rubles ($5,000) in damages to Larionov.