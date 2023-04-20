Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Soldier Jailed for 10 Years Over Revenge Shooting

A serviceman at a firing range in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Taisiya Vorontsova / URA.RU / TASS

Russia has sentenced a soldier to 10 years in prison for the near-fatal shooting of his slain brother’s commander, according to a statement by the Sevastopol Garrison Court in annexed-Crimea.

Ismail Dzangiyev, 29, was convicted of shooting a platoon commander in the head whom he accused of causing his younger brother’s death, according to the Kommersant newspaper.

Zelimkhan Dzangiyev, 20, died in March, 2022, during an ambush in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which Russian forces seized late last spring during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commander, Staff Sergeant Yan Larionov, survived the shooting.

The Sevastopol court found Dzangiyev guilty of attempted murder and other military discipline offenses, according to the statement published Wednesday. 

His defense team claimed during the trial that their client was in a state of shock, saying it plans to appeal the verdict.

Dzangiyev, who is from the republic of Ingushetia in the Russian North Caucasus, pleaded guilty to some of the charges.

The court ordered him to pay 400,000 rubles ($5,000) in damages to Larionov.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

circumvented restrictions

Russia Sources Sanctions-Busting $2.6B in Tech Since Invading Ukraine – Reuters

Russia has sourced at least $2.6 billion in computer components and electronics in the months since falling under Western tech sanctions for its invasion...
boosted defenses

U.S. Plans to Send Patriot Missiles to Ukraine – Media

The Pentagon is finalizing plans to send Patriot missile batteries that can shoot down incoming missiles to Ukraine, U.S. media reported Tuesday. As Russia...
switching sides

FSB Charges Russian With Treason for Attempt to Enlist in Ukrainian Army

Russia’s FSB security service on Tuesday confirmed that it had arrested and charged a Russian citizen who attempted to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces...
service for citizenship

Moscow Buses Take Down Army Recruitment Ads Targeting Central Asian Nationals

Moscow transportation authorities have removed city bus ads recruiting Central Asian nationals into the Russian military with promises of expedited citizenship...