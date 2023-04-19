Russian Court Rejects Jailed Kremlin Critic Yashin Appeal

The Moscow City Court dismissed Wednesday an appeal against jailed Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin’s eight-and-a-half prison sentence handed down last year under Russia’s wartime censorship laws.

Yashin, 39, was convicted in December for spreading “false” information about the Russian military’s alleged killing of civilians in the Kyiv suburb town of Bucha last spring.

Ahead of the ruling, Yashin told the court that: “I’ve met many murderers, rapists and robbers in jail who received lesser sentences for their crimes,” according to the independent news site Mediazona.

Yashin is one of hundreds of anti-war figures to face lengthy prison terms after Russia passed legislation punishing any criticism of the invasion of Ukraine.

“This law is null and void, and is unconstitutional," Yashin said at the appeal hearing. "In effect, it introduces an unlawful ban on public disagreement with the Russian officials’ position regarding the war that President Putin unleashed against Ukraine.”