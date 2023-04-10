Moscow-Backed Official Claims Visit to Frontline City Bakhmut

A Moscow-backed official announced Monday that he had visited the frontline city of Bakhmut in Ukraine, suggesting that Russia's forces have made significant gains there.

The battle for Bakhmut is the longest and bloodiest of Russia's offensive, and the city has taken on huge symbolic importance even though analysts say it has little strategic value.

Denis Pushilin, the Russia-installed head of the eastern Ukrainian Donetsk region, posted a video of himself on Telegram in the heavily destroyed city.

"Here is our Artyomovsk," Pushilin said, using the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut.

"It is being liberated by Wagnerites," he added, in reference to the Wagner mercenary group spearheading Russia's battle in the city.