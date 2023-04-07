Sergei Lavrov in Ankara for Talks on Ukraine Grain Deal Extension

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks in the Turkish capital Ankara on Friday to discuss extending a deal that allows Ukraine to export grain through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

Lavrov, who arrived in Turkey on Thursday, joined Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a dinner breaking the fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan before the pair headed into talks on Friday.

The ministers are due to address a joint news conference at the presidential palace later on Friday where Lavrov will also meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Lavrov, who last visited Turkey in June, will discuss the grain deal, which Moscow says it extended "as a gesture of goodwill for another 60 days."

Turkey is pushing for a 120-day extension in compliance with the original agreement, which was negotiated by Ankara and the United Nations in July.