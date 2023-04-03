Russia Forms Drone, Microchip Investment Fund – Vedomosti

President Vladimir Putin’s technological advancement initiative has established a joint venture fund to invest in drones and microchips amid shortages exposed by the war in Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday.

Putin created the National Technology Initiative (NTI) in 2014 to ensure Russia’s long-term technological leadership.

According to Vedomosti, NTI’s project support fund has partnered with the Siberian-based Popov Radio Manufacturing Plant on an investment partnership dubbed NTI Venture Funding.

NTI Venture Funding is expected to invest 6.4 billion rubles ($82.2 million) into 20 domestic projects — including unmanned aviation, microelectronics, robotics, wireless communication and cargo delivery — by 2029.