Georgia Parliament Votes Down Controversial Bill After Protests

Georgia's parliament voted Friday to drop controversial new legislation, which it earlier approved in an initial reading, sparking an international outcry and mass protests in the Caucasus country.

Tens of thousands took to the streets this week after lawmakers moved to introduce the "foreign agent" law.

On Friday, the bill was voted down in its second reading after only one lawmaker — out of 36 who voted — backed the legislation that critics had compared to laws in Russia that authorities have leveraged to silence Kremlin's opponents.

Hundreds of anti-government protesters rallied outside the legislature during the vote.

Protesters clashed with police on Tuesday and Wednesday and law enforcement fired water cannon and tear gas at the demonstrators.

The Kremlin on Friday accused the United States of stoking anti-Russian sentiment among the thousands of protesters who have taken to the streets in Georgia this week.

"We see where the president of Georgia is addressing her people from. She is not making an address from Georgia, she is making an address from America," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, accusing "someone's visible hand" of stoking "anti-Russian" sentiment.