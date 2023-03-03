Ukraine's Bakhmut 'Practically Surrounded,' Wagner Leader Prigozhin Says

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said Friday that the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was "practically surrounded" by Russian forces.

In a video published by his press service, Prigozhin can be seen saying that Kyiv's forces had access to only one road leading out of the city, which has been the site of bloody fighting for months.

"If the professional Ukrainian army was fighting in [Bakhmut] before, today it's mostly the elderly and children," Prigozhin said.

"They are fighting, but their life expectancy in Bakhmut is now very short, one day or two... give them a chance to leave the city," he said.