Number of Russians Renouncing Citizenship Hits 3-Year High

The number of Russian nationals who have renounced their citizenship reached a three-year high in 2022, Russia’s Foreign Ministry told media Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of Russians moved abroad in the wake of the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and the country's "partial" mobilization of reservists in the fall.

A total of 4,306 Russians turned to diplomatic missions and consulates around the world to give up their passports last year, according to the RBC news website.

The figure marks an increase from 4,055 renouncements of Russian citizenships in 2021 and 3,877 in 2020.