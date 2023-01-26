Russia Fires Dozens of Missiles, Drones at Ukraine

Russian forces fired more than 30 missiles at targets across Ukraine early on Thursday, hours after two dozen Iran-made attack drones were shot down by air defenses, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian military spokesman Yuriy Ignat told local media that several Russian Tu-95 bombers had launched the missile attack from the northern region of Murmansk.

"We expect more than 30 missiles, which have already started to appear in various territories. Air defense systems are working," Ignat said. At least 15 were shot down.

Earlier, Ukraine's air force said it had shot down a cluster of Iranian-made attack drones launched by Russian forces from the Sea of Azov in the south of the country.