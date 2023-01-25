Nearly 100 Russian Soldiers Killed in Makiivka Strike, BBC Russian Confirms

More Russian soldiers were killed than officially confirmed in Ukraine’s New Year’s Day strike on a temporary barracks in Russian-occupied Makiivka, the BBC Russian service reported Wednesday.

BBC Russian journalists used open-source data to verify the identities of 92 Russian soldiers killed in the strike, the outlet said.

Another 16 soldiers who were at the makeshift barracks in the eastern Ukrainian town at the time of the attack remain unaccounted for.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has conceded the deaths of 89 troops, the highest single reported loss since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, while blaming the soldiers for inadvertently giving away their location to Ukrainian forces.