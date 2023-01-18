Ukraine Interior Minister Among 18 Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Kyiv

At least 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister, have been killed in a helicopter crash outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, authorities said Wednesday, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky has called a "terrible tragedy."

The aircraft fell near a kindergarten in the town of Brovary, some 20 kilometers northeast of Kyiv, while children and staff were inside the building, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office. Eyewitness footage from the aftermath shows a massive fire raging at the crash site.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, who was onboard the helicopter with other ministry officials, was killed in the crash, Ukrainian national police chief Igor Klymenko said in a statement on social media.

Monastyrsky's first deputy Yevhen Yenin and the ministry's State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych were also killed.

Fifteen other people were killed, including three children, according to a Telegram post by the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba.

At least 29 people, 15 of whom are children, have been hospitalized with injuries, Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian presidency said the helicopter had been flying toward frontline regions in eastern Ukraine when it crashed.

"The purpose of the helicopter flight was to carry out work in one of the hotspots of our country where hostilities are ongoing. The interior minister was heading there," the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on local television.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said it was considering sabotage, equipment malfunction, or violation of safety rules as possible causes.

Zelensky said he has instructed the SBU state security service, the Ukrainian national police, and other authorized agencies to determine the circumstances of the crash.