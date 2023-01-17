Serbia Asks Russia to End Local Recruitment For War in Ukraine

The Serbian government has asked Moscow to end its attempts to recruit Serbs to fight in Ukraine as part of the Wagner mercenary group, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

“Why do you, from Wagner, call anyone from Serbia when you know that it is against our regulations?” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked rhetorically during a TV broadcast late on Monday.

Vucic was also critical of Russian websites and social media groups for publishing material in Serbian calling on Serbs to join Wagner, the controversial military group founded by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It's illegal under Serbian law for its citizens to fight in conflicts abroad.