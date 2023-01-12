Russia Releases U.S. Navy Veteran Who Entered Country Illegally

Russia has released a U.S. Navy veteran who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad region for nine months, U.S. negotiator and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson announced on Thursday.

Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans in Russia who release the U.S. authorities have been seeking.

According to CNN, Dudley, 35, had crossed into the Kaliningrad region, a Russian exclave between Poland and Lithuania, from Poland where he had been attending a music festival.

"It is significant that despite the current environment between our two countries, the Russian authorities did the right thing by releasing Taylor today," Richardson said in a statement.

The release came one month after Washington swapped jailed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, whom the U.S. said had been wrongfully detained and imprisoned for possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

In Dudley's case, the U.S. and Russian governments had not publicized his detention and Washington did not say he was wrongfully detained.