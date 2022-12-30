Russian Football Union Votes to Remain in UEFA Despite Ongoing Ban

The Russian Football Union reaffirmed its desire to see Russian teams return to international competition on Friday following its decision not to leave UEFA and seek membership with Asia's football confederation instead.

European football's governing body, UEFA, banned Moscow from competition after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. However, despite Russia's mooted abandonment of UEFA, a Friday meeting of the Russian Football Union's executive committee decided against making a switch to Asia.

"We are indeed considering the option of returning to UEFA competitions as soon as possible," said Alexander Dyukov, president of the Russian Football Union.

"It is important for us to take part in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers."

The Russian Football Union was proposing the establishment of a group to conduct consultations with UEFA in an effort to resume ties, said Dyukov. He did not rule out that Russia could seek membership with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) at a later stage.