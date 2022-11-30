EU Proposes Special Court to Try Russia for Invasion of Ukraine

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a "specialized court" to put Russia's top officials on trial over the war in Ukraine.

"While continuing to support the International Criminal Court, we are proposing to set up a specialized court backed by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute Russia's crime of aggression," she said in a video statement.

Ukraine has long been pushing for such a specialized tribunal, with its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, saying Russia must be brought to justice for its "atrocities".

But the initiative faces formidable legal and political obstacles.

The main obstacle Ukraine and its Western allies face is that the International Criminal Court (ICC) does not have jurisdiction over Russia's "crimes of aggression" — its invasion and war in Ukraine — because Moscow is not a signatory to the court's treaty.