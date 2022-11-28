Bomb Shelter Signs Spring Up Across Russian Cities

Bomb shelter signs have appeared on the streets of Russian cities near the border with Ukraine as well as in more far-flung locations, the independent news site Holod reported Sunday.

Around 700 signs are expected to be installed by early December in the city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border, Mayor Valentin Demidov has said.

Installing signs that point out bomb shelters marks a “second stage” in civil defense preparations, according to Demidov.

“In the first stage, we inspected every site that can perform this function and documented responsibilities for granting access and monitoring the condition of the shelters,” Demidov said.