Russian Official Quits After Son’s Bloody Videos Spark School Shooting Fears

An official in central Russia has resigned after her son’s disturbing social media posts triggered a high-profile scandal and police involvement, media reported Thursday.

The republic of Chuvashia’s digital development minister Kristina Maynina was summoned for questioning after her son’s classmates noticed his social media posts and perceived them as a threat to shoot up the school, the independent Mediazona news site reported.

“The reason was the 10th-grader’s videos on Telegram in which he ate raw meat in the woods and bit off the head of a live frog,” the outlet wrote, referring to a messaging app popular in Russia.

“The schoolboy wrote that he ‘washed’ himself with blood and was going to ‘do something soon’,” Mediazona said, adding that his classmates’ parents stopped letting their children attend school afterward.