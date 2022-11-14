Belarus Under Russian 'Military Occupation': Opposition Leader

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that her country was under de facto "military occupation" by Russia on Monday as she urged the EU to maintain pressure on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Moscow used ally Belarus as a key launchpad for its invasion of Ukraine and is deploying thousands of troops to its close ally as part of a joint task force.

"I have to say that Belarus is de facto under military occupation," Tikhanovskaya told AFP after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

She said that Lukashenko does not "control the presence of Russian troops" or the stationing of Moscow's military equipment in Belarus.

"He just has to agree with everything because he knows that without [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's support, he will not politically survive in Belarus."

The announcement of Belarus and Russia's joint deployment last month fuelled fears that Minsk could be gearing up to send its troops into Ukraine just as the Kremlin's forces have been pushed back.