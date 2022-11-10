Kremlin Loyalists Rally Behind Military as Kherson Withdrawal Set to Begin

High-profile Kremlin loyalists voiced support for the military’s decision to withdraw from the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, the latest major reversal for Russia's embattled offensive in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered to pull troops out of Kherson and set up defenses on the left bank of the Dnipro River after Russia’s commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, told him in a televised meeting that supplying the right bank was no longer feasible.

Margarita Simonyan, the head of the state-funded RT network, said the retreat was a necessary move to avoid exposing Russian troops on the right bank of the Dnipro and "opening the way to Crimea” for Ukraine’s forces.

She compared the retreat to Gen. Mikhail Kutuzov’s 1812 withdrawal from Moscow as Napoleon’s troops invaded Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-linked founder of the Wagner mercenary group, said the “extremely difficult” task of withdrawing troops with minimal losses would be “the greatest achievement that Surovikin will have to accomplish.”

“It doesn’t do the Russian army justice, but it emphasizes the commander’s personal qualities,” Prigozhin’s press service wrote on social media, praising Surovikin for “not being afraid of responsibility” and “taking the full weight of the decision.”

Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov voiced “full agreement” with Prigozhin, calling the recently appointed commander’s decision "difficult but fair.”