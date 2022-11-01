Moscow WWII Museum Plans Military-Patriotic New Year’s Games For Children

The Victory Museum, one of the largest museums of military history in Russia, has announced it will ring in the New Year by hosting a series of patriotic, World War II-themed games for children.

The game, called Protect New Year, will require its participants between 6 and 12 years old to “overcome dark forces” that have “raised their heads again and want to turn history back” — an apparent reference to Russia’s ongoing military offensive against what it calls “Nazis” in Ukraine.

According to the museum’s website, participating children “will have to find a way out of a tangled labyrinth, bypass booby traps” and “much more.”