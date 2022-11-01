Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow WWII Museum Plans Military-Patriotic New Year’s Games For Children

elkapobedy.ru

The Victory Museum, one of the largest museums of military history in Russia, has announced it will ring in the New Year by hosting a series of patriotic, World War II-themed games for children.

The game, called Protect New Year, will require its participants between 6 and 12 years old to “overcome dark forces” that have “raised their heads again and want to turn history back” — an apparent reference to Russia’s ongoing military offensive against what it calls “Nazis” in Ukraine.

According to the museum’s website, participating children “will have to find a way out of a tangled labyrinth, bypass booby traps” and “much more.”

elkapobedy.ru
elkapobedy.ru

“Having overcome all these obstacles, everyone will become a real defender of the Motherland!”

Last month, dozens of cities across Russia announced plans to scale back or cancel their New Year's Eve celebrations — the most festive holiday of the year in Russia — and use the funds to send aid to Russian soldiers and their families.

Russian authorities have been working to implement "military-patriotic" education for children and teens for several years. 

This year, the Education Ministry introduced mandatory classroom discussions designed to foster patriotism into the national school curriculum.

The lessons — called “important conversations” — will include discussions about the war in Ukraine, which Moscow refers to as a “special military operation,” Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said in September.

