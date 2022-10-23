Russia Sees Wedding Boom as Draftees Rush to Tie the Knot

Anastasia and Oleg decided to get married the moment Oleg received his draft papers in Russia’s “partial” mobilization announced last month by President Vladimir Putin.

“We had begun making wedding plans before,” said Anastasia, who declined to provide her surname.

“But when we heard the news about mobilization we immediately decided to get married.”

For some couples, the risk of death in Ukraine has crystallized their intentions toward each other. For others, formalizing their relationship is a way to get access to benefits — including free public transport and payouts for children — that are promised to serving men’s families, as well as compensation of over 5 million rubles ($81,443) in the event of death in combat.

“I had mixed emotions — it was very joyful, but at the same time it was very strange to celebrate the event without our family and parents,” Anastasia, 20, said of the ceremony, which the couple held at a military base in central Russia.

Mobilized the day after Putin declared a “partial” mobilization for the war in Ukraine on Sept. 21, Oleg was already serving in the army at the time of their wedding.

While there is no available national data on marriages in Russia, evidence from social media and different regions suggests that the number of weddings has surged since the mobilization announcement.

Men in uniform hurrying to tie the knot — like Oleg — seem to be responsible for much of this boom.

The Ural mountains region of Sverdlovsk reported a 65% increase in the number of marriages in the first two weeks of mobilization. In the Far East region of Khabarovsk, there were 60% more marriages in the last week of September than in the whole of the preceding month, according to local media reports.

In the central Omsk region, local media reported groups of grooms being bussed to weddings straight from their military bases.

The hurried nature of these ceremonies means that oftentimes only a few friends and family members can attend, and there is little time for preparations.