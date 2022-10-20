Zelensky Accuses Russia of Mining Dam in South Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Russia of planting mines at a hydroelectric dam in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Moscow's forces.

"According to our information, the aggregate and dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant were mined by Russian terrorists," Zelensky said in his daily address published on social networks.

"If the dam is destroyed... the North Crimean canal will simply disappear", and this would be "a catastrophe on a grand scale", the Ukraine leader added.

Earlier Thursday Zelensky told the European Union that "Russia's leadership has given the order to turn the energy system itself into a battlefield."

Speaking via videolink he warned that would spur a new wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Europe.

"The consequences of this are very dangerous, again for all of us in Europe," Zelensky told EU leaders meeting in Brussels for a summit.

The dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station is built on the Dnieper river, in an area currently under the control of the Russian army and not far from the line of contact with Ukrainian forces.