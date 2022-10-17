Fighter Jet Crashes Into Residential Building in Southern Russia

A military aircraft crashed Monday into a residential building in the southern port town of Yeysk in Russia's Krasnodar region, the Interfax news agency reported citing local officials.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said a Su-34 fighter jet crashed after taking off from a local airfield for a training flight and the pilots ejected safely, the state-run RIA Novosti reported.
Footage posted on social media showed a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames as additional explosions took place.
No casualties have been reported so far.