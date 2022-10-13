'Everything Has Collapsed': Mobilization Tanks Small Businesses

In his brand new co-working space in Chelyabinsk, a city in central Russia, entrepreneur Maxim Novikov is counting the empty seats.

The space is usually overflowing with designers, programmers and young Russians working on their start-ups.

But since President Vladimir Putin announced a mobilization of hundreds of thousands of young Russian men last month, the 33-year-old has lost much of his clientele.

"Many have stopped coming," he told AFP by phone.

Instead, they are filling the depleted ranks of Russia's army or they are among the tens of thousands of others who have fled south for neighboring Kazakhstan.

The Kremlin's mobilization has brought uncertainty and chaos to businesses already hard-hit by sanctions and still recovering from the fallout of the pandemic. In the last three weeks, a little more than half of the 77 spots in Novikov's co-working place were occupied.

He has "no idea" if the people who fled or were drafted will keep paying subscription fees, which cost between $70 and $130.

And now Novikov is worried about his loans.

"Turnover has already dropped by more than 40% this year," Novikov, an architecture graduate, said. "I wanted to buy a third space but for the moment it is not possible to take the risk."

But he is far from the only business owner in Russia who is growing more nervous over the workforce vacuum.

"It means projects are being put on hold and private companies will be afraid to invest," said Natalia Zubarevich, an economist at Moscow State University.

Russia's economy has already been battered this year by unprecedented Western sanctions in response to Putin's decision to send troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

But Zubarevich said mobilization was an "additional aggravating factor."

She added she was not surprised young men from the provinces were joining the army, attracted by monthly payouts that are sometimes almost as much as their annual salaries.