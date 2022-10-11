Nissan to Exit Russian Market, Sell Assets to Moscow

Japanese automaker Nissan will sell its Russian assets – including a factory in St. Petersburg – to the Russian government, the Industry and Trade Ministry said Tuesday.

The Kommersant business daily reports that the Japanese car manufacturer’s departure follows a similar scheme as French automaker Renault, which exited the Russian market in May.

Russian car manufacturer AvtoVaz will take over the supply of spare parts and maintain Nissan-branded cars.

Under the deal, Nissan retains the option to buy back its assets within six years.

No financial details of the transaction were provided by either side on Tuesday.

In a press release, the company said its approximately 2,000 Russian factory employees will receive employment protection for 12 months.