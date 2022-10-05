Russia Boosts Oil Output Despite Western Pressure – Kommersant

Russia increased oil production in September as major Western countries debated energy price caps over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the data.

Last month’s average daily output rose by 1% from August to nearly 1.47 million metric tons, or 10.8 million barrels per day, according to the publication.

Russia processed 760,000 metric tons of crude per day in September despite falling domestic seasonal demand and lower payouts on Russia’s so-called damping fuel tax mechanism.

In January-September, Russia’s oil output increased by 3% from last year, totaling 400 million metric tons.

Russia currently extracts 10.7 million barrels of crude and natural-gas condensate per day (bpd), levels comparable to July.

Russia’s oil production has been on a path to recovery since falling sharply in April, then dipping in August, due to Western sanctions.