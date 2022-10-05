Putin Makes Chechnya's Kadyrov an Army General

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Wednesday he was granted a top rank in Russia's army, just as Moscow's forces suffer a series of defeats in Ukraine.

The 46-year-old Chechen leader — one of the most outspoken voices in Russia backing Putin's Ukraine offensive — said it was a "huge honor" for him.

Kadyrov, a former warlord who rules Chechnya with widespread violations of human rights, said Putin had "personally" informed him of the decision.

"The President of Russia awarded me the rank of colonel general," Kadyrov said on Telegram. "This is a promotion for me."

The rank of colonel general is the third-highest command rank in the Russian military hierarchy.